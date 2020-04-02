Here are the top Institutional holders of BHP Group (BHP) shares

BHP Group (NYSE: BHP) is -34.44% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $29.78 and a high of $59.02 in the current 52-week trading range. The BHP stock was last observed hovering at around $36.69 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.82% off its average median price target of $46.15 for the next 12 months. It is also 33.05% off the consensus price target high of $53.58 offered by 15 analysts, but current levels are -2.69% lower than the price target low of $34.93 for the same period.

Currently trading at $35.87, the stock is -0.06% and -20.01% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.71 million and changing -2.23% at the moment leaves the stock -28.83% off its SMA200. BHP registered -36.07% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -26.81%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $41.34 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $49.01.

The stock witnessed a -18.37% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -34.44%, and is -3.89% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.48% over the week and 5.24% over the month.

BHP Group (BHP) has around 28926 employees, a market worth around $86.52B and $45.84B in sales. and $45.84B in sales Current P/E ratio is 9.62 and Fwd P/E is 12.09. Profit margin for the company is 20.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 20.45% and -39.22% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (14.70%).

BHP Group (BHP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for BHP Group (BHP) is a “Overweight”. 15 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.20, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

BHP Group is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/30/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to shrink by -0.70% this year.

BHP Group (BHP) Top Institutional Holders

464 institutions hold shares in BHP Group (BHP), with 707.98k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.03% while institutional investors hold 4.29% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 2.41B, and float is at 1.47B with Short Float at 1.08%. Institutions hold 4.29% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Fisher Asset Management, LLC with over 7.32 million shares valued at $400.23 million. The investor’s holdings represent 0.50% of the BHP Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership with 6.47 million shares valued at $354.06 million to account for 0.44% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. which holds 3.99 million shares representing 0.27% and valued at over $218.21 million, while UBS Group AG holds 0.23% of the shares totaling 3.42 million with a market value of $187.3 million.

BHP Group (BHP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Rio Tinto Group (RIO) that is trading -26.70% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -17.37% from the last report on Feb 13, 2020 to stand at a total of 18.65 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.9.