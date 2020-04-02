Here are the top Institutional holders of Discovery Inc. (DISCK) shares

Discovery Inc. (NASDAQ: DISCK) is -42.14% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $15.43 and a high of $31.20 in the current 52-week trading range. The DISCK stock was last observed hovering at around $17.54 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.1% off its average median price target of $30.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 53.58% off the consensus price target high of $38.00 offered by 24 analysts, but current levels are -17.6% lower than the price target low of $15.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $17.64, the stock is -12.11% and -28.79% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.25 million and changing 0.57% at the moment leaves the stock -34.69% off its SMA200. DISCK registered -31.76% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -28.84%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $23.11 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $26.78.

The stock witnessed a -29.67% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -42.14%, and is -6.27% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.58% over the week and 9.49% over the month.

and $11.14B in sales Current P/E ratio is 7.12 and Fwd P/E is 4.48. Distance from 52-week low is 14.32% and -43.46% from its 52-week high.

Discovery Inc. (DISCK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Discovery Inc. (DISCK) is a “Overweight”. 24 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 12 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Discovery Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/12/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.84 with sales reaching $2.75B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -6.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 2.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 1.70% in year-over-year returns.

Discovery Inc. (DISCK) Top Institutional Holders

748 institutions hold shares in Discovery Inc. (DISCK), with 31.01M shares held by insiders accounting for 4.51% while institutional investors hold 91.08% of the company’s shares. The shares float is at 479.32M with Short Float at 1.65%. Institutions hold 86.98% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 37.88 million shares valued at $1.15 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 10.50% of the DISCK Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 23.84 million shares valued at $726.94 million to account for 6.61% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 19.57 million shares representing 5.43% and valued at over $596.59 million, while Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management, LLC holds 4.83% of the shares totaling 17.42 million with a market value of $531.14 million.

Discovery Inc. (DISCK) Insider Activity

A total of 49 insider transactions have happened at Discovery Inc. (DISCK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 30 and purchases happening 19 times.

Discovery Inc. (DISCK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include AMC Networks Inc. (AMCX) that is trading -60.60% down over the past 12 months. Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) is -18.99% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -101.89% from the last report on Feb 13, 2020 to stand at a total of 15.99 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.57.