Here is a breakdown of the Boxlight Corporation (BOXL) stock performance

Boxlight Corporation (NASDAQ: BOXL) is -30.44% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.33 and a high of $4.56 in the current 52-week trading range. The BOXL stock was last observed hovering at around $0.57 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.2% off its average median price target of $3.25 for the next 12 months. It is also 80.75% off the consensus price target high of $4.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 48.67% higher than the price target low of $1.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.77, the stock is 33.67% and -18.30% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.2 million and changing 35.46% at the moment leaves the stock -55.96% off its SMA200. BOXL registered -73.19% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -58.04%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.8109 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.3497.

The stock witnessed a -22.01% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -30.44%, and is 24.53% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 45.51% over the week and 32.73% over the month.

Boxlight Corporation (BOXL) has around 43 employees, a market worth around $8.70M and $39.70M in sales. and $39.70M in sales Profit margin for the company is -17.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 133.97% and -83.07% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-62.10%).

Boxlight Corporation (BOXL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Boxlight Corporation (BOXL) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Boxlight Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/08/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.14 with sales reaching $10.85M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 39.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 1.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -9.50% in year-over-year returns.

Boxlight Corporation (BOXL) Top Institutional Holders

13 institutions hold shares in Boxlight Corporation (BOXL), with 1.88M shares held by insiders accounting for 17.07% while institutional investors hold 5.65% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 11.27M, and float is at 9.70M with Short Float at 1.26%. Institutions hold 4.69% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 340768.0 shares valued at $378252.0. The investor’s holdings represent 3.09% of the BOXL Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Bard Associates Inc. with 93750.0 shares valued at $104062.0 to account for 0.85% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Geode Capital Management, LLC which holds 46027.0 shares representing 0.42% and valued at over $51089.0, while Bank of America Corporation holds 0.29% of the shares totaling 31438.0 with a market value of $34896.0.

Boxlight Corporation (BOXL) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Boxlight Corporation (BOXL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

Boxlight Corporation (BOXL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include K12 Inc. (LRN) that is trading -47.88% down over the past 12 months. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (HMHC) is -76.69% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -33.9% from the last report on Feb 13, 2020 to stand at a total of 163990.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.32.