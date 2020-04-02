Here is a breakdown of the Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (HLF) stock performance

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE: HLF) is -42.40% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $20.73 and a high of $54.99 in the current 52-week trading range. The HLF stock was last observed hovering at around $29.16 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.7% off its average median price target of $55.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 50.07% off the consensus price target high of $55.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 43.96% higher than the price target low of $49.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $27.46, the stock is -4.65% and -21.30% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.05 million and changing -5.83% at the moment leaves the stock -31.40% off its SMA200. HLF registered -47.93% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -27.16%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $32.19 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $40.28.

The stock witnessed a -19.02% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -42.40%, and is 2.01% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.02% over the week and 10.44% over the month.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (HLF) has around 9500 employees, a market worth around $4.05B and $4.88B in sales. and $4.88B in sales Current P/E ratio is 12.55 and Fwd P/E is 8.06. Profit margin for the company is 6.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 32.47% and -50.06% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (30.30%).

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (HLF) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (HLF) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/30/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.63 with sales reaching $1.19B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 10.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 4.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 1.20% in year-over-year returns.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (HLF) Top Institutional Holders

29 institutions hold shares in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (HLF), with 52.7M shares held by insiders accounting for 38.32% while institutional investors hold 35.52% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 147.45M, and float is at 130.54M with Short Float at 3.48%. Institutions hold 21.91% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Icahn, Carl, C. with over 35.23 million shares valued at $1.68 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 23.85% of the HLF Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Capital Research Global Investors with 18.54 million shares valued at $883.7 million to account for 12.55% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Deccan Value Investors L.P. which holds 10.43 million shares representing 7.06% and valued at over $497.17 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 6.54% of the shares totaling 9.66 million with a market value of $460.67 million.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (HLF) Insider Activity

A total of 41 insider transactions have happened at Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (HLF) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 27 and purchases happening 14 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Hienrich Edi, the company’s SVP/Managing Director EMEA. SEC filings show that Hienrich Edi sold 738 shares of the company’s common stock on May 13 at a price of $47.62 per share for a total of $35144.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8574.0 shares.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (HLF): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. (NUS) that is trading -58.08% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 5.71% from the last report on Feb 13, 2020 to stand at a total of 4.29 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.3.