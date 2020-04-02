Here is a breakdown of the NCR Corporation (NCR) stock performance

NCR Corporation (NYSE: NCR) is -46.50% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.55 and a high of $35.87 in the current 52-week trading range. The NCR stock was last observed hovering at around $17.70 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.11% off its average median price target of $28.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 58.2% off the consensus price target high of $45.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are -17.56% lower than the price target low of $16.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $18.81, the stock is 6.55% and -28.53% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.44 million and changing 6.27% at the moment leaves the stock -38.23% off its SMA200. NCR registered -34.39% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -38.00%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $22.87 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $30.08.

The stock witnessed a -24.52% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -46.50%, and is 14.07% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 12.41% over the week and 15.31% over the month.

NCR Corporation (NCR) has around 36000 employees, a market worth around $2.57B and $6.92B in sales. and $6.92B in sales Current P/E ratio is 5.33 and Fwd P/E is 6.33. Profit margin for the company is 6.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 78.29% and -47.56% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (19.60%).

NCR Corporation (NCR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for NCR Corporation (NCR) is a “Overweight”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

NCR Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/05/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.33 with sales reaching $1.52B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 956.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -5.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -0.10% in year-over-year returns.

NCR Corporation (NCR) Top Institutional Holders

491 institutions hold shares in NCR Corporation (NCR), with 1.62M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.26% while institutional investors hold 95.34% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 136.85M, and float is at 127.68M with Short Float at 4.23%. Institutions hold 94.14% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 12.9 million shares valued at $453.45 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.98% of the NCR Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 11.76 million shares valued at $413.63 million to account for 9.10% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Wells Fargo & Company which holds 8.85 million shares representing 6.85% and valued at over $311.3 million, while Janus Henderson Group PLC holds 4.97% of the shares totaling 6.42 million with a market value of $225.76 million.

NCR Corporation (NCR) Insider Activity

A total of 71 insider transactions have happened at NCR Corporation (NCR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 35 and purchases happening 36 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by D’ANGELO FRANK G., the company’s EVP and President, NCR Banking. SEC filings show that D’ANGELO FRANK G. bought 14,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 13 at a price of $17.63 per share for a total of $255635.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 92753.0 shares.

NCR Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 13 that MARTIRE FRANK R (Exec. Chairman of the Board) bought a total of 45,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 13 and was made at $17.84 per share for $802800.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 130923.0 shares of the NCR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 13, SULLIVAN OWEN J (Chief Operating Officer) acquired 30,000 shares at an average price of $17.71 for $531300.0. The insider now directly holds 158,485 shares of NCR Corporation (NCR).

NCR Corporation (NCR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Zebra Technologies Corporation (ZBRA) that is trading -17.40% down over the past 12 months. USA Technologies Inc. (USAT) is 9.58% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -0.74% from the last report on Feb 13, 2020 to stand at a total of 5.43 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.85.