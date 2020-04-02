Here is a breakdown of the Steel Dynamics Inc. (STLD) stock performance

Steel Dynamics Inc. (NASDAQ: STLD) is -35.55% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $14.98 and a high of $36.14 in the current 52-week trading range. The STLD stock was last observed hovering at around $22.54 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.6% off its average median price target of $26.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 48.98% off the consensus price target high of $43.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are -21.89% lower than the price target low of $18.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $21.94, the stock is 5.65% and -15.43% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.07 million and changing -2.66% at the moment leaves the stock -25.92% off its SMA200. STLD registered -38.01% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -24.40%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $24.04 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $29.73.

The stock witnessed a -17.70% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -35.55%, and is 11.54% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.23% over the week and 10.29% over the month.

Steel Dynamics Inc. (STLD) has around 8385 employees, a market worth around $4.74B and $10.47B in sales. and $10.47B in sales Current P/E ratio is 7.24 and Fwd P/E is 9.67. Profit margin for the company is 6.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 46.46% and -39.29% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.60%).

Steel Dynamics Inc. (STLD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Steel Dynamics Inc. (STLD) is a “Overweight”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Steel Dynamics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/15/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.79 with sales reaching $2.57B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -43.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -7.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -8.70% in year-over-year returns.

Steel Dynamics Inc. (STLD) Top Institutional Holders

714 institutions hold shares in Steel Dynamics Inc. (STLD), with 10.55M shares held by insiders accounting for 4.74% while institutional investors hold 88.10% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 215.93M, and float is at 201.85M with Short Float at 2.69%. Institutions hold 83.92% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 24.7 million shares valued at $871.04 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.11% of the STLD Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 21.53 million shares valued at $759.5 million to account for 9.69% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 8.56 million shares representing 3.85% and valued at over $301.84 million, while Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 2.24% of the shares totaling 4.98 million with a market value of $175.66 million.

Steel Dynamics Inc. (STLD) Insider Activity

A total of 74 insider transactions have happened at Steel Dynamics Inc. (STLD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 22 and purchases happening 52 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Seaman Bradley S, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Seaman Bradley S bought 6,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 11 at a price of $20.85 per share for a total of $125100.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 37328.0 shares.

Steel Dynamics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 10 that Alvarez Miguel (Senior Vice President) bought a total of 9,300 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 10 and was made at $21.32 per share for $198276.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 25649.0 shares of the STLD stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 09, Shaheen Gabriel (Director) acquired 3,500 shares at an average price of $23.11 for $80885.0. The insider now directly holds 6,500 shares of Steel Dynamics Inc. (STLD).

Steel Dynamics Inc. (STLD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include United States Steel Corporation (X) that is trading -67.94% down over the past 12 months. ArcelorMittal (MT) is -60.35% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 11.21% from the last report on Feb 13, 2020 to stand at a total of 4.83 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.86.