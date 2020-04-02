Honeywell International Inc. (HON) Vs. Vodafone Group Plc (VOD): Updated Outlook

Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE: HON) shares are -26.72% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -3.05% or -$4.08 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -26.72% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 0.05% and -19.88% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 23, 2020, Daiwa Securities recommended the HON stock is a Outperform, while earlier, Atlantic Equities had Downgrade the stock as a Neutral on March 31, 2020. 24 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.90 to suggest that the HON stock is a “Strong Sell. 0 of the 24 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 15 recommend buying, with 2 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $129.71 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $169.00. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 23.25.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 4.90% in the current quarter to $2.08, down from the $2.12 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $8.1, down -11.10% from $8.01 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $1.9 and $2.05. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $8.86 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 59 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 56 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 574,520 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 343,883. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 384,086 and 221,234 in purchases and sales respectively.

Gautam Rajeev, a President & CEO, PMT at the company, sold 10,984 shares worth $1.8 million at $163.88 per share on Aug 20. The Director had earlier sold another 2,003 HON shares valued at $358557.0 on Feb 18. The shares were sold at $179.01 per share. Adamczyk Darius (Chairman and CEO) sold 7,149 shares at $165.08 per share on Aug 16 for a total of $1.18 million while Pardo Jaime Chico, (Director) sold 6,607 shares on Aug 13 for $1.12 million with each share fetching $168.79.

Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD), on the other hand, is trading around $13.36 with a market cap of $36.69B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $26.96 and spell out a more modest performance – a 50.45% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.20% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 8.40% with a share float percentage of 2.67B. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Vodafone Group Plc having a total of 625 institutions that hold shares in the company.