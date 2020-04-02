Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX) makes 37.58% gain – What does that mean for its investors?

Ideanomics Inc. (NASDAQ: IDEX) is 9.83% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.28 and a high of $2.84 in the current 52-week trading range. The IDEX stock was last observed hovering at around $1.34 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.4% off its average median price target of $5.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 81.2% off the consensus price target high of $5.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 81.2% higher than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.94, the stock is 69.24% and 69.91% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.09 million and changing -29.87% at the moment leaves the stock -21.92% off its SMA200. IDEX registered -51.31% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -37.76%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.5189 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.8916.

The stock witnessed a 129.22% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 9.83%, and is 37.58% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 37.58% over the week and 33.13% over the month.

Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX) has around 60 employees, a market worth around $160.06M and $44.60M in sales. and $44.60M in sales Distance from 52-week low is 240.51% and -66.91% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-153.60%).

Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Ideanomics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/18/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $37.63M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -135.10% this year.

Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX) Top Institutional Holders

74 institutions hold shares in Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX), with 50.14M shares held by insiders accounting for 30.95% while institutional investors hold 6.56% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 170.31M, and float is at 111.88M with Short Float at 6.35%. Institutions hold 4.53% of the Float.

Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.