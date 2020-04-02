Inseego Corp. (INSG) picks momentum as shares rise 11.38%

Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ: INSG) is -5.18% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.61 and a high of $9.75 in the current 52-week trading range. The INSG stock was last observed hovering at around $6.23 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.72% off its average median price target of $7.75 for the next 12 months. It is also 24.86% off the consensus price target high of $9.25 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are -6.92% lower than the price target low of $6.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.95, the stock is 24.67% and -1.10% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7.91 million and changing 11.56% at the moment leaves the stock 19.96% off its SMA200. INSG registered 46.32% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 49.78%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $6.63 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $6.36.

The stock witnessed a 5.14% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -5.18%, and is 11.38% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.73% over the week and 13.21% over the month.

Inseego Corp. (INSG) has around 938 employees, a market worth around $708.76M and $219.50M in sales. and $219.50M in sales Fwd P/E is 36.20. Profit margin for the company is -18.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 92.52% and -28.72% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-18.10%).

Inseego Corp. (INSG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Inseego Corp. (INSG) is a “Buy”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Inseego Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/06/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.07 with sales reaching $52.12M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -324.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 19.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 7.30% in year-over-year returns.

Inseego Corp. (INSG) Top Institutional Holders

148 institutions hold shares in Inseego Corp. (INSG), with 681.5k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.71% while institutional investors hold 52.20% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 101.98M, and float is at 95.44M with Short Float at 15.66%. Institutions hold 51.83% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Aviva Holdings Ltd. with over 21.97 million shares valued at $161.01 million. The investor’s holdings represent 22.85% of the INSG Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 3.37 million shares valued at $24.72 million to account for 3.51% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 2.34 million shares representing 2.43% and valued at over $17.15 million, while State Street Corporation holds 0.91% of the shares totaling 872246.0 with a market value of $6.39 million.

Inseego Corp. (INSG) Insider Activity

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at Inseego Corp. (INSG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Miller Brian, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Miller Brian sold 3,900,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jul 10 at a price of $4.80 per share for a total of $18.72 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6.4 million shares.

Inseego Corp. (INSG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include CalAmp Corp. (CAMP) that is trading -67.70% down over the past 12 months. Apple Inc. (AAPL) is 24.17% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 10.31% from the last report on Feb 13, 2020 to stand at a total of 13.4 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.96.