Institutional Interest IHS Markit Ltd. (INFO) Reaches 500 Major Investors

IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE: INFO) is -22.63% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $44.81 and a high of $81.65 in the current 52-week trading range. The INFO stock was last observed hovering at around $60.00 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.7% off its average median price target of $67.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 35.22% off the consensus price target high of $90.00 offered by 20 analysts, but current levels are -6.0% lower than the price target low of $55.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $58.30, the stock is -0.33% and -17.43% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.65 million and changing -2.83% at the moment leaves the stock -15.54% off its SMA200. INFO registered 6.52% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of -12.93%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $66.50 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $71.20.

The stock witnessed a -18.13% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -22.63%, and is 0.17% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.44% over the week and 8.41% over the month.

IHS Markit Ltd. (INFO) has around 15500 employees, a market worth around $23.46B and $4.45B in sales. and $4.45B in sales Current P/E ratio is 26.98 and Fwd P/E is 18.65. Profit margin for the company is 19.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 30.10% and -28.60% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.60%).

IHS Markit Ltd. (INFO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for IHS Markit Ltd. (INFO) is a “Overweight”. 20 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

IHS Markit Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/30/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.67 with sales reaching $1.05B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 24.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -2.60% year-over-year.

IHS Markit Ltd. (INFO) Top Institutional Holders

880 institutions hold shares in IHS Markit Ltd. (INFO), with 27.94M shares held by insiders accounting for 7.00% while institutional investors hold 106.37% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 402.36M, and float is at 370.99M with Short Float at 4.24%. Institutions hold 98.92% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 42.0 million shares valued at $3.17 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 9.88% of the INFO Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 29.38 million shares valued at $2.21 billion to account for 6.91% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Canada Pension Plan Investment Board which holds 22.03 million shares representing 5.18% and valued at over $1.66 billion, while Artisan Partners Limited Partnership holds 4.91% of the shares totaling 20.87 million with a market value of $1.57 billion.

IHS Markit Ltd. (INFO) Insider Activity

A total of 91 insider transactions have happened at IHS Markit Ltd. (INFO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 48 and purchases happening 43 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by FORD WILLIAM E, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that FORD WILLIAM E bought 483 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 01 at a price of $57.50 per share for a total of $27773.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 45649.0 shares.

IHS Markit Ltd. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 31 that FORD WILLIAM E (Director) bought a total of 2,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 31 and was made at $59.48 per share for $148700.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 45166.0 shares of the INFO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 26, FORD WILLIAM E (Director) acquired 20,000 shares at an average price of $58.46 for $1.17 million. The insider now directly holds 42,666 shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (INFO).

IHS Markit Ltd. (INFO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include MSCI Inc. (MSCI) that is trading 32.40% up over the past 12 months. FactSet Research Systems Inc. (FDS) is 2.20% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 30.92% from the last report on Feb 13, 2020 to stand at a total of 10.88 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.35.