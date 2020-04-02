Investing action plan for Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC) And The Walt Disney Company (DIS)

Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE: KGC) shares are -6.75% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 11.06% or $0.44 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -6.75% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -5.15% and -19.78% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On December 05, 2019, RBC Capital Mkts recommended the KGC stock is a Sector Perform, while earlier, Credit Suisse had Resumed the stock as a Neutral on January 23, 2020. 17 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.50 to suggest that the KGC stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 17 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 7 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $4.42 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $5.89. The forecasts give the Kinross Gold Corporation stock a price target range of $8.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $5.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 44.75% or 11.6%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 30.00% in the current quarter to $0.09, up from the $0.07 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.42, up 6.30% from $0.34 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.08 and $0.11. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.4 for the next year.

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS), on the other hand, is trading around $94.92 with a market cap of $187.30B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $145.33 and spell out a more modest performance – a 34.69% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $4.51 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 105 times at The Walt Disney Company over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 48 times and accounting for 294,090 shares. Insider sales totaled 192,450 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 57 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -9.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 3.65M shares after the latest sales, with 6.10% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 66.50% with a share float percentage of 1.80B. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with The Walt Disney Company having a total of 3,592 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 134.19 million shares worth more than $19.41 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 7.43% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 112.24 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $16.23 billion and represent 6.22% of shares outstanding.