Investing action plan for Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW) And Scorpio Tankers Inc. (STNG)

Palo Alto Networks Inc. (NYSE: PANW) shares are -29.14% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -0.06% or -$0.1 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -29.14% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -1.30% and -9.99% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 27, 2020, BTIG Research recommended the PANW stock is a Neutral, while earlier, Monness Crespi & Hardt had Reiterated the stock as a Buy on April 01, 2020. 37 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.10 to suggest that the PANW stock is a “Moderate Sell. 1 of the 37 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 21 recommend buying, with 2 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $163.86 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $222.82. The forecasts give the Palo Alto Networks Inc. stock a price target range of $280.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $155.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 41.48% or -5.72%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 6.20% in the current quarter to $0.96, down from the $1.31 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $4.54, up 15.50% from $5.45 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.94 and $1.43. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $5.78 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 55 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 162 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 558,679 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 571,521. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 16,229 and 83,369 in purchases and sales respectively.

ZUK NIR, a EVP, Chief Technology Officer at the company, sold 12,000 shares worth $2.21 million at $183.91 per share on Mar 03. The Chief Accounting Officer had earlier sold another 1,700 PANW shares valued at $285280.0 on Mar 10. The shares were sold at $167.81 per share. Donovan John (Director) bought 8,102 shares at $185.35 per share on Mar 02 for a total of $1.5 million while Donovan John, (Director) bought 8,127 shares on Feb 28 for $1.5 million with each share fetching $184.62.

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG), on the other hand, is trading around $19.40 with a market cap of $1.08B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $38.27 and spell out a more modest performance – a 49.31% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $3.56 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Major holders

Insiders own 3.20% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 60.30% with a share float percentage of 43.91M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Scorpio Tankers Inc. having a total of 256 institutions that hold shares in the company.