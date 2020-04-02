Investing action plan for Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) And Cloudera Inc. (CLDR)

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE: VNO) shares are -49.38% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -7.04% or -$2.55 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -49.38% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -2.58% and -38.28% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 20, 2020, BofA/Merrill recommended the VNO stock is a Neutral, while earlier, Evercore ISI had Downgrade the stock as a In-line on March 25, 2020. 13 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.80 to suggest that the VNO stock is a “Moderate Sell. 1 of the 13 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 3 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $33.66 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $62.92. The forecasts give the Vornado Realty Trust stock a price target range of $75.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $41.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 55.12% or 17.9%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 16.10% in the current quarter to $0.15, down from the $0.95 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.66, down -6.80% from $16.21 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.16 and $0.16. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.85 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 3 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 5 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 16,205 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 9,646. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 14,455 and 4,255 in purchases and sales respectively.

Langer Barry, a EVP – Dev. Co-Head of R.E. at the company, sold 4,255 shares worth $283434.0 at $66.61 per share on Jan 14. The Director had earlier bought another 10,200 VNO shares valued at $497113.0 on Mar 10. The shares were bought at $48.74 per share. Weiss Glen J. (EVP- Off Leasing Co- Head R.E.) sold 3,978 shares at $64.57 per share on Jul 31 for a total of $256859.0 while Weiss Glen J., (EVP- Off Leasing Co- Head R.E.) sold 600 shares on Jul 09 for $39504.0 with each share fetching $65.84.

Cloudera Inc. (NYSE:CLDR), on the other hand, is trading around $7.52 with a market cap of $2.26B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $10.41 and spell out a more modest performance – a 27.76% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$0.36 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 43 times at Cloudera Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 24 times and accounting for 1,530,865 shares. Insider sales totaled 787,652 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 19 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 5.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 7.5M shares after the latest sales, with 26.20% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 1.40% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 78.60% with a share float percentage of 279.65M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Cloudera Inc. having a total of 300 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Icahn, Carl, C. with over 54.8 million shares worth more than $637.27 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Icahn, Carl, C. held 19.59% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Intel Corporation, with the investment firm holding over 26.07 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $303.15 million and represent 9.32% of shares outstanding.