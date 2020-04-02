Investing action plan for Western Midstream Partners LP (WES) And Mastercard Incorporated (MA)

Western Midstream Partners LP (NYSE: WES) shares are -84.21% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -4.01% or -$0.13 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -84.21% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -23.77% and -76.58% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 16, 2020, UBS recommended the WES stock is a Buy, while earlier, Wells Fargo had Downgrade the stock as a Underweight on March 23, 2020. 14 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.60 to suggest that the WES stock is a “Moderate Sell. 1 of the 14 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 1 has rated it as “Underweight”. 4 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $3.11 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $15.20. The forecasts give the Western Midstream Partners LP stock a price target range of $25.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $6.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 87.56% or 48.17%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 34.80% in the current quarter to $0.52, up from the $0.3 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $2, up 6.40% from $1.59 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.42 and $0.55. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $1.92 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 22 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 5 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 627,703 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 18,129,666. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 422,200 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

CRANE JAMES R, a Director at the company, bought 340,700 shares worth $2.0 million at $5.87 per share on Mar 10. The President & CEO had earlier bought another 10,000 WES shares valued at $54500.0 on Mar 10. The shares were bought at $5.45 per share. CRANE JAMES R (Director) bought 71,500 shares at $13.70 per share on Mar 03 for a total of $979836.0 while CRANE JAMES R, (Director) bought 9,890 shares on Nov 21 for $177786.0 with each share fetching $17.98.

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA), on the other hand, is trading around $228.61 with a market cap of $241.56B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $317.85 and spell out a more modest performance – a 28.08% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $7.97 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 112 times at Mastercard Incorporated over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 47 times and accounting for 275,394 shares. Insider sales totaled 1,060,209 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 65 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -18.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 113.44M shares after the latest sales, with -0.70% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 11.30% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 78.00% with a share float percentage of 869.62M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Mastercard Incorporated having a total of 2,857 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 71.56 million shares worth more than $21.37 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 7.20% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 66.41 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $19.83 billion and represent 6.68% of shares outstanding.