Investors have great interest in PayPal Holdings Inc. (PYPL), Intelsat S.A. (I)

PayPal Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL) shares are -15.52% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -4.55% or -$4.36 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +11.34% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -26.57% down YTD and -15.52% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -4.52% and -16.75% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 31, 2020, Guggenheim recommended the PYPL stock is a Buy, while earlier, Macquarie had Initiated the stock as a Outperform on March 19, 2020. 43 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.70 to suggest that the PYPL stock is a “Strong Sell. 0 of the 43 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 35 recommend buying, with 3 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $91.38 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $129.30. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 29.33.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 3.60% in the current quarter to $0.78, up from the $0.78 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $3.4, up 16.10% from $3.1 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.7 and $0.89. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $4.12 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 83 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 138 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 1,648,709 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 1,489,337. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 1,298,986 and 945,313 in purchases and sales respectively.

Karczmer Aaron, a EVP, RRPS Chief Risk Complianc at the company, sold 51,690 shares worth $5.8 million at $112.17 per share on Mar 03. The President and CEO had earlier sold another 25,000 PYPL shares valued at $2.42 million on Mar 17. The shares were sold at $96.63 per share. Alford Peggy (EVP, Global Sales) sold 2,253 shares at $109.66 per share on Mar 02 for a total of $247053.0 while Rainey John D, (CFO and EVP, Global Cust Off) sold 87,925 shares on Mar 02 for $9.45 million with each share fetching $107.48.

Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I), on the other hand, is trading around $1.29 with a market cap of $199.77M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $10.27 and spell out a more modest performance – a 87.44% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$3.45 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Intelsat S.A. (I) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

I’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 18.90%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $221.01 million. This represented a 57.25% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $516.95 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.83 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.95 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $11.8 billion from $11.88 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $255.54 million, significantly lower than the $344.17 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $25.72 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 17 times at Intelsat S.A. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 10 times and accounting for 836,083 shares. Insider sales totaled 383,960 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 7 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 3.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 5.29M shares after the latest sales, with 18.80% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.40% of the company shares with a share float percentage of 128.86M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Intelsat S.A. having a total of 225 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are BC Partners Advisors L.P. with over 34.74 million shares worth more than $244.21 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, BC Partners Advisors L.P. held 24.61% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Discovery Capital Management, LLC, with the investment firm holding over 8.63 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $60.68 million and represent 6.11% of shares outstanding.