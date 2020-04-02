Investors have great interest in Robert Half International Inc. (RHI), Sonim Technologies Inc. (SONM)

Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE: RHI) shares are -39.56% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 1.11% or $0.42 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -39.56% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -4.26% and -21.20% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On November 22, 2019, Jefferies recommended the RHI stock is a Underperform, while earlier, Northcoast had Upgrade the stock as a Neutral on March 05, 2020. 14 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 3.10 to suggest that the RHI stock is a “Hold. 4 of the 14 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 1 recommend buying, with 3 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $38.17 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $52.64. The forecasts give the Robert Half International Inc. stock a price target range of $70.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $27.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 45.47% or -41.37%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease 0.00% in the current quarter to $0.87, down from the $0.93 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $3.76, up 0.10% from $3.9 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.29 and $1.11. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $4.13 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 19 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 9 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 495,401 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 125,461. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 241,086 and 97,631 in purchases and sales respectively.

Sonim Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM), on the other hand, is trading around $0.85 with a market cap of $20.94M and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $3.67 and spell out a more modest performance – a 76.84% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$0.92 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 22 times at Sonim Technologies Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 10 times and accounting for 185,000 shares. Insider sales totaled 25,500 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 12 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -2.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 7.3M shares after the latest sales, with 7.60% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.80% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 55.10% with a share float percentage of 13.14M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Sonim Technologies Inc. having a total of 69 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Nokomis Capital, L.L.C. with over 3.69 million shares worth more than $13.4 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Nokomis Capital, L.L.C. held 18.14% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is B. Riley Financial, Inc., with the investment firm holding over 2.21 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $8.03 million and represent 10.87% of shares outstanding.