Investors have great interest in Southwestern Energy Company (SWN), Chevron Corporation (CVX)

Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE: SWN) shares are -32.64% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -3.55% or -$0.06 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -32.64% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -12.37% and 20.74% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On November 19, 2019, Johnson Rice recommended the SWN stock is a Hold, while earlier, SunTrust had Initiated the stock as a Hold on December 18, 2019. 23 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 3.20 to suggest that the SWN stock is a “Hold. 4 of the 23 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 1 has rated it as “Underweight”. 0 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $1.63 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $1.83. The forecasts give the Southwestern Energy Company stock a price target range of $3.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $0.55. The two limits represent an upside potential of 45.67% or -196.36%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 35.00% in the current quarter to $0.12, down from the $0.18 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.73, down -17.30% from $1.02 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.05 and $0.24. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.71 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 26 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 23 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 1,449,192 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 368,129. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 1,087,504 and 353,908 in purchases and sales respectively.

Bott Julian Mark, a EVP and CFO at the company, bought 25,000 shares worth $47500.0 at $1.90 per share on Aug 09. The Vice President had earlier bought another 1,250 SWN shares valued at $2138.0 on Aug 23. The shares were bought at $1.71 per share.

Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX), on the other hand, is trading around $68.56 with a market cap of $143.08B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $97.38 and spell out a more modest performance – a 29.6% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $2.01 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 60 times at Chevron Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 29 times and accounting for 134,173 shares. Insider sales totaled 135,770 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 31 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -2.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 864.49k shares after the latest sales, with 1.40% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.05% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 68.70% with a share float percentage of 1.88B. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Chevron Corporation having a total of 3,201 institutions that hold shares in the company.