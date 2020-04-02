Investors have great interest in Univar Solutions Inc. (UNVR), MGM Growth Properties LLC (MGP)

Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE: UNVR) shares are -58.70% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -6.62% or -$0.71 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -58.70% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -15.03% and -37.44% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 19, 2020, Wells Fargo recommended the UNVR stock is a Equal Weight, while earlier, Goldman had Upgrade the stock as a Buy on March 30, 2020. 10 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.20 to suggest that the UNVR stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 10 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 7 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $10.01 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $20.90. The forecasts give the Univar Solutions Inc. stock a price target range of $23.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $10.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 56.48% or -0.1%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -6.50% in the current quarter to $0.28, down from the $0.33 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $1.27, down -6.30% from $1.4 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.2 and $0.43. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $1.65 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 59 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 29 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 274,863 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 55,860. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 111,327 and 24,375 in purchases and sales respectively.

FOX RICHARD P, a Director at the company, bought 10,000 shares worth $148900.0 at $14.89 per share on Mar 06. The Director had earlier bought another 7,000 UNVR shares valued at $95270.0 on Mar 10. The shares were bought at $13.61 per share. Pappas Christopher D (Director) bought 5,000 shares at $16.04 per share on Mar 04 for a total of $80200.0 while Pappas Christopher D, (Director) bought 10,000 shares on Mar 03 for $173400.0 with each share fetching $17.34.

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP), on the other hand, is trading around $22.78 with a market cap of $10.07B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $34.93 and spell out a more modest performance – a 34.78% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $1.13 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 10 times at MGM Growth Properties LLC over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 7 times and accounting for 31,852 shares. Insider sales totaled 10,255 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 3 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 4.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 478.05k shares after the latest sales, with 7.30% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 94.60% with a share float percentage of 442.07M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with MGM Growth Properties LLC having a total of 302 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Capital Research Global Investors with over 11.1 million shares worth more than $343.61 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Capital Research Global Investors held 8.45% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Nuveen Asset Management, with the investment firm holding over 6.78 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $209.95 million and represent 5.16% of shares outstanding.