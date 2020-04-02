Iron Mountain Incorporated (IRM) â€“ key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is -30.28% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $21.02 and a high of $36.65 in the current 52-week trading range. The IRM stock was last observed hovering at around $23.80 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.58% off its average median price target of $34.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 45.8% off the consensus price target high of $41.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are -23.44% lower than the price target low of $18.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $22.22, the stock is -17.35% and -26.23% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.58 million and changing -6.64% at the moment leaves the stock -29.48% off its SMA200. IRM registered -37.90% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -31.16%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $29.39 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $31.58.

The stock witnessed a -29.26% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -30.28%, and is -11.30% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.23% over the week and 7.87% over the month.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (IRM) has around 26750 employees, a market worth around $6.67B and $4.26B in sales. and $4.26B in sales Current P/E ratio is 23.92 and Fwd P/E is 16.47. Profit margin for the company is 6.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 5.72% and -39.37% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.10%).

Iron Mountain Incorporated (IRM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Iron Mountain Incorporated (IRM) is a “Overweight”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Iron Mountain Incorporated is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/23/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.19 with sales reaching $1.08B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -27.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 2.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 2.70% in year-over-year returns.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (IRM) Top Institutional Holders

819 institutions hold shares in Iron Mountain Incorporated (IRM), with 2.77M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.96% while institutional investors hold 88.40% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 300.31M, and float is at 282.24M with Short Float at 16.20%. Institutions hold 87.54% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 47.6 million shares valued at $1.52 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 16.56% of the IRM Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Capital World Investors with 29.0 million shares valued at $924.16 million to account for 10.09% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 21.32 million shares representing 7.42% and valued at over $679.44 million, while State Street Corporation holds 4.72% of the shares totaling 13.57 million with a market value of $432.36 million.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (IRM) Insider Activity

A total of 79 insider transactions have happened at Iron Mountain Incorporated (IRM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 41 and purchases happening 38 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by VERRECCHIA ALFRED J, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that VERRECCHIA ALFRED J sold 2,735 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 02 at a price of $31.25 per share for a total of $85458.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16643.0 shares.

Iron Mountain Incorporated disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 21 that Meaney William L (President and CEO) sold a total of 6,434 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 21 and was made at $34.34 per share for $220944.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 188293.0 shares of the IRM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 18, Meaney William L (President and CEO) disposed off 33,870 shares at an average price of $34.03 for $1.15 million. The insider now directly holds 181,860 shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (IRM).

Iron Mountain Incorporated (IRM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Fiserv Inc. (FISV) that is trading -1.97% down over the past 12 months. Equifax Inc. (EFX) is -5.62% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 5.4% from the last report on Feb 13, 2020 to stand at a total of 43.25 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 10.13.