Is 3M Company (MMM) Getting More Institutional Investors?

3M Company (NYSE: MMM) is -24.53% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $114.04 and a high of $219.75 in the current 52-week trading range. The MMM stock was last observed hovering at around $136.51 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -3.37% off its average median price target of $145.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 33.1% off the consensus price target high of $199.00 offered by 18 analysts, but current levels are -5.67% lower than the price target low of $126.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $133.14, the stock is -3.85% and -12.33% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.77 million and changing -2.47% at the moment leaves the stock -19.05% off its SMA200. MMM registered -37.24% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -15.94%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $145.61 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $162.80.

The stock witnessed a -8.33% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -24.53%, and is 1.22% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.18% over the week and 6.25% over the month.

3M Company (MMM) has around 96163 employees, a market worth around $78.28B and $32.14B in sales. and $32.14B in sales Current P/E ratio is 17.04 and Fwd P/E is 13.57. Profit margin for the company is 14.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 16.75% and -39.41% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (16.30%).

3M Company (MMM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for 3M Company (MMM) is a “Hold”. 18 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.10, where 12 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

3M Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/28/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $2.07 with sales reaching $8.04B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -14.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 1.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 0.20% in year-over-year returns.

3M Company (MMM) Top Institutional Holders

2 institutions hold shares in 3M Company (MMM), with 50.16M shares held by insiders accounting for 8.71% while institutional investors hold 12.61% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 587.95M, and float is at 574.62M with Short Float at 1.42%. Institutions hold 11.51% of the Float.

3M Company (MMM) Insider Activity

A total of 68 insider transactions have happened at 3M Company (MMM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 30 and purchases happening 38 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Silberhorn Ty R, the company’s Senior Vice President. SEC filings show that Silberhorn Ty R sold 1,967 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 21 at a price of $158.19 per share for a total of $311160.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1882.0 shares.

3M Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 18 that Vale Michael G. (Executive Vice President) sold a total of 6,250 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 18 and was made at $159.17 per share for $994803.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 52604.0 shares of the MMM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 31, Roman Michael F (Chairman, President & CEO) disposed off 8,906 shares at an average price of $162.00 for $1.44 million. The insider now directly holds 39,246 shares of 3M Company (MMM).

3M Company (MMM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Align Technology Inc. (ALGN) that is trading -46.17% down over the past 12 months. HP Inc. (HPQ) is -24.75% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -13.85% from the last report on Feb 13, 2020 to stand at a total of 9.29 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.43.