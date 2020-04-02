Is Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (ADMP) Getting More Institutional Investors?

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (NASDAQ: ADMP) is -40.26% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.27 and a high of $2.32 in the current 52-week trading range. The ADMP stock was last observed hovering at around $0.36 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.06% off its average median price target of $1.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 58.0% off the consensus price target high of $1.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 58.0% higher than the price target low of $1.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.42, the stock is 3.97% and -25.46% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.2 million and changing 17.10% at the moment leaves the stock -47.93% off its SMA200. ADMP registered -80.17% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -38.13%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.5011 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.6582.

The stock witnessed a -23.06% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -40.26%, and is -3.82% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 16.84% over the week and 17.18% over the month.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (ADMP) has around 152 employees, a market worth around $34.87M and $20.70M in sales. and $20.70M in sales Distance from 52-week low is 54.96% and -81.99% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-79.30%).

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (ADMP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (ADMP) is a “Hold”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/26/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.06 with sales reaching $6.82M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -75.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 50.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 39.00% in year-over-year returns.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (ADMP) Top Institutional Holders

45 institutions hold shares in Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (ADMP), with 693.38k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.13% while institutional investors hold 14.65% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 83.33M, and float is at 72.60M with Short Float at 4.04%. Institutions hold 14.49% of the Float.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (ADMP) Insider Activity

A total of 15 insider transactions have happened at Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (ADMP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 15 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Moss Ronald B., the company’s Chief Medical Officer. SEC filings show that Moss Ronald B. sold 10,337 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 18 at a price of $0.34 per share for a total of $3479.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 242858.0 shares.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 18 that Marguglio David J. (SVP and Chief Business Officer) sold a total of 10,337 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 18 and was made at $0.34 per share for $3479.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 325022.0 shares of the ADMP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 18, Hopkins Robert O (Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 8,749 shares at an average price of $0.34 for $2945.0. The insider now directly holds 308,731 shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (ADMP).

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (ADMP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include SIGA Technologies Inc. (SIGA) that is -23.91% lower over the past 12 months. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) is -6.46% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -114.68% from the last report on Feb 13, 2020 to stand at a total of 6.29 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.89.