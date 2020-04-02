Is Farfetch Limited (FTCH) a good stock to buy now?

Farfetch Limited (NYSE: FTCH) is -30.92% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.99 and a high of $27.58 in the current 52-week trading range. The FTCH stock was last observed hovering at around $7.90 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.75% off its average median price target of $15.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 67.5% off the consensus price target high of $22.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are -43.0% lower than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.15, the stock is -18.30% and -32.72% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.54 million and changing -9.49% at the moment leaves the stock -39.83% off its SMA200. FTCH registered -73.05% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -18.38%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $9.95 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $9.80.

The stock witnessed a -33.12% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -30.92%, and is -9.38% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.32% over the week and 12.40% over the month.

Farfetch Limited (FTCH) has around 4532 employees, a market worth around $2.51B and $1.02B in sales. and $1.02B in sales Profit margin for the company is -37.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 19.37% and -74.08% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-30.20%).

Farfetch Limited (FTCH) Analyst Forecasts

Farfetch Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/13/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.35 with sales reaching $322.72M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -132.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 50.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 85.40% in year-over-year returns.

Farfetch Limited (FTCH) Top Institutional Holders

175 institutions hold shares in Farfetch Limited (FTCH), with 55.83M shares held by insiders accounting for 16.44% while institutional investors hold 106.07% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 351.72M, and float is at 225.22M with Short Float at 14.60%. Institutions hold 88.63% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Morgan Stanley with over 39.24 million shares valued at $406.16 million. The investor’s holdings represent 13.21% of the FTCH Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Index Venture Associates V Ltd with 28.36 million shares valued at $293.53 million to account for 9.55% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vitruvian Partners, LLP which holds 19.05 million shares representing 6.41% and valued at over $197.14 million, while Tybourne Capital Management (HK) Limited holds 6.08% of the shares totaling 18.07 million with a market value of $187.04 million.