Is News Corporation (NWSA) a good stock to buy now?

News Corporation (NASDAQ: NWSA) is -38.90% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.97 and a high of $15.07 in the current 52-week trading range. The NWSA stock was last observed hovering at around $8.98 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.34% off its average median price target of $13.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 50.34% off the consensus price target high of $17.40 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are 13.6% higher than the price target low of $10.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $8.64, the stock is -11.51% and -28.82% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.48 million and changing -3.73% at the moment leaves the stock -34.78% off its SMA200. NWSA registered -30.55% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -37.75%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $11.37 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $13.12.

The stock witnessed a -27.00% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -38.90%, and is -0.92% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.45% over the week and 8.42% over the month.

News Corporation (NWSA) has around 28000 employees, a market worth around $5.46B and $9.74B in sales. and $9.74B in sales Fwd P/E is 21.93. Profit margin for the company is -1.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 8.41% and -42.67% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.20%).

News Corporation (NWSA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for News Corporation (NWSA) is a “Hold”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.10, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

News Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/07/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.03 with sales reaching $2.39B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 111.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -4.10% year-over-year.

News Corporation (NWSA) Top Institutional Holders

536 institutions hold shares in News Corporation (NWSA), with 3.44M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.58% while institutional investors hold 101.24% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 631.71M, and float is at 507.20M with Short Float at 1.85%. Institutions hold 100.65% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 59.94 million shares valued at $847.51 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.42% of the NWSA Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 54.73 million shares valued at $773.82 million to account for 14.08% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Independent Franchise Partners, LLP which holds 29.69 million shares representing 7.64% and valued at over $419.88 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 7.09% of the shares totaling 27.57 million with a market value of $389.8 million.

News Corporation (NWSA) Insider Activity

A total of 15 insider transactions have happened at News Corporation (NWSA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 8 times.

News Corporation (NWSA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The New York Times Company (NYT) that is trading -15.13% down over the past 12 months. Lee Enterprises Incorporated (LEE) is -73.78% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -8.64% from the last report on Feb 13, 2020 to stand at a total of 10.18 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.41.