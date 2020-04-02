Is there a cornucopia of returns in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) And Oasis Petroleum Inc. (OAS)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA) shares are -11.57% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -3.56% or -$6.92 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -11.57% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -0.53% and -9.57% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 22, 2020, DZ Bank recommended the BABA stock is a Buy, while earlier, The Benchmark Company had Reiterated the stock as a Buy on February 14, 2020.

The stock currently trades at $187.56 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $1826.20. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 89.73.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 15.60% in the current quarter to $6.68, up from the $1.25 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $50.58, up 820.70% from $5.58 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $8.51 and $15.59. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $61.27 for the next year.

Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS), on the other hand, is trading around $0.29 with a market cap of $107.20M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $2.05 and spell out a more modest performance – a 85.85% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$0.54 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 43 times at Oasis Petroleum Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 24 times and accounting for 1,228,647 shares. Insider sales totaled 502,729 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 19 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 5.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 6.2M shares after the latest sales, with 24.70% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 1.70% of the company shares with a share float percentage of 289.66M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Oasis Petroleum Inc. having a total of 354 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 34.35 million shares worth more than $207.49 million. As of Mar 30, 2019, Blackrock Inc. held 10.67% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 29.04 million shares as of Mar 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $175.42 million and represent 9.02% of shares outstanding.