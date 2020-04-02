Is there a cornucopia of returns in Ballard Power Systems Inc. (BLDP) And Community Health Systems Inc. (CYH)

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: BLDP) shares are 1.11% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -4.60% or -$0.35 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is up 1.11% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -12.42% and -29.17% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 06, 2020, ROTH Capital recommended the BLDP stock is a Neutral, while earlier, H.C. Wainwright had Upgrade the stock as a Buy on March 10, 2020. 6 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.40 to suggest that the BLDP stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 6 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 2 recommend buying, with 2 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $7.26 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $3.61. The forecasts give the Ballard Power Systems Inc. stock a price target range of $16.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $8.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 54.63% or 9.25%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -25.00% in the current quarter to -$0.04, down from the -$0.02 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$0.16, up 0.70% from -$0.15 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.05 and -$0.03. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$0.08 for the next year.

Community Health Systems Inc. (NYSE:CYH), on the other hand, is trading around $2.96 with a market cap of $405.28M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $4.70 and spell out a more modest performance – a 37.02% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$1.25 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 36 times at Community Health Systems Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 30 times and accounting for 543,184 shares. Insider sales totaled 90,802 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 6 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 24.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 7.43M shares after the latest sales, with 7.90% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 5.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 94.60% with a share float percentage of 110.18M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Community Health Systems Inc. having a total of 218 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Shanda Asset Management Holdings Ltd with over 27.48 million shares worth more than $79.7 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Shanda Asset Management Holdings Ltd held 23.32% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 17.06 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $49.46 million and represent 14.47% of shares outstanding.