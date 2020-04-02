News

Is there a cornucopia of returns in Tata Motors Limited (TTM) And Rite Aid Corporation (RAD)

By Andrew Francis

Tata Motors Limited (NYSE: TTM) shares are -68.21% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -12.92% or -$0.61 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -68.21% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -15.08% and -52.70% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On October 29, 2019, Nomura recommended the TTM stock is a Neutral, while earlier, UBS had Upgrade the stock as a Buy on January 27, 2020. 32 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 3.50 to suggest that the TTM stock is a “Hold. 3 of the 32 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 1 has rated it as “Underweight”. 17 recommend buying, with 2 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $4.11 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $5.50. The forecasts give the Tata Motors Limited stock a price target range of $16.86 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $4.51. The two limits represent an upside potential of 75.62% or 8.87%.

Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE:RAD), on the other hand, is trading around $13.95 with a market cap of $743.67M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $8.00 and spell out a less modest performance – a -74.37% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.37 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 9 times at Rite Aid Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 3 times and accounting for 144,600 shares. Insider sales totaled 5,610 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 6 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -3.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.53M shares after the latest sales, with 10.50% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.70% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 48.10% with a share float percentage of 53.25M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Rite Aid Corporation having a total of 230 institutions that hold shares in the company.

News

Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. (FBHS) Vs. Rollins Inc. (ROL): Which Is Riskier?

Andrew Francis - 0
Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. (NYSE: FBHS) shares are -41.14% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -2.34% or -$0.92 lower...
Read more
News

Are These Stocks Nearing A Big Breakout? – SunPower Corporation (SPWR), International Paper Company (IP)

Sue Brooks - 0
SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ: SPWR) shares are -37.18% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 3.38% or $0.16 higher in the latest trading...
Read more
News

Summarizing The Case For Ecolab Inc. (ECL), FedEx Corporation (FDX)

Winifred Gerald - 0
Ecolab Inc. (NYSE: ECL) shares are -21.16% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 3.72% or $5.46 higher in the latest trading...
Read more

Read More

It makes sense to watch Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) And California Resources Corporation (CRC)

Finance Sue Brooks - 0
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE: TMO) shares are -10.92% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -1.75% or -$5.06 lower in the...
Read more

Is Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM) Getting More Institutional Investors?

News Andrew Francis - 0
Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE: FSM) is -47.55% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.47 and a...
Read more

Recent

Summarizing The Case For WW International Inc. (WW), GoDaddy Inc. (GDDY)

News Richard Addington - 0
WW International Inc. (NASDAQ: WW) shares are -18.19% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -10.25% or -$3.57 lower in the latest...
Read more

Stocks To Watch With Trade Uncertainty This High – Iron Mountain Incorporated (IRM), Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV)

Industry Sue Brooks - 0
Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) shares are -23.53% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -4.32% or -$1.1 lower in the latest...
Read more

Have Analysts Changed Their Mind About The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (GT), Azul S.A. (AZUL)

Markets Andrew Francis - 0
The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ: GT) shares are -63.42% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 11.57% or $0.59 higher...
Read more

About Us

Categories

Companies

Finance

Industry

Markets

Pages

Privacy Policy

Our Team

Contact Us