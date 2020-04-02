Is there a cornucopia of returns in Tata Motors Limited (TTM) And Rite Aid Corporation (RAD)

Tata Motors Limited (NYSE: TTM) shares are -68.21% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -12.92% or -$0.61 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -68.21% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -15.08% and -52.70% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On October 29, 2019, Nomura recommended the TTM stock is a Neutral, while earlier, UBS had Upgrade the stock as a Buy on January 27, 2020. 32 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 3.50 to suggest that the TTM stock is a “Hold. 3 of the 32 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 1 has rated it as “Underweight”. 17 recommend buying, with 2 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $4.11 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $5.50. The forecasts give the Tata Motors Limited stock a price target range of $16.86 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $4.51. The two limits represent an upside potential of 75.62% or 8.87%.

Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE:RAD), on the other hand, is trading around $13.95 with a market cap of $743.67M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $8.00 and spell out a less modest performance – a -74.37% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.37 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 9 times at Rite Aid Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 3 times and accounting for 144,600 shares. Insider sales totaled 5,610 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 6 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -3.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.53M shares after the latest sales, with 10.50% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.70% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 48.10% with a share float percentage of 53.25M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Rite Aid Corporation having a total of 230 institutions that hold shares in the company.