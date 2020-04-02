It makes sense to watch Amdocs Limited (DOX) And 8×8 Inc. (EGHT)

Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ: DOX) shares are -26.06% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -2.89% or -$1.59 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -26.06% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 3.29% and -18.85% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 31, 2018, Stifel recommended the DOX stock is a Buy, while earlier, Jefferies had Upgrade the stock as a Buy on March 19, 2018. 0 of the 7 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 4 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $53.38 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $77.67. The forecasts give the Amdocs Limited stock a price target range of $83.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $74.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 35.69% or 27.86%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 1.00% in the current quarter to $1.06, up from the $1.06 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $4.47, up 3.20% from $4.31 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $1.08 and $1.2. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $4.81 for the next year.

8×8 Inc. (NYSE:EGHT), on the other hand, is trading around $12.87 with a market cap of $1.29B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $23.00 and spell out a more modest performance – a 44.04% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$0.62 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 41 times at 8×8 Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 19 times and accounting for 228,210 shares. Insider sales totaled 160,911 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 22 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -3.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 3.35M shares after the latest sales, with 3.90% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.30% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 94.00% with a share float percentage of 99.11M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with 8×8 Inc. having a total of 237 institutions that hold shares in the company.