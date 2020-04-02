It makes sense to watch Callon Petroleum Company (CPE) And Ambev S.A. (ABEV)

Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE: CPE) shares are -91.51% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -25.17% or -$0.14 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -91.51% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -32.00% and -79.90% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 24, 2020, Barclays recommended the CPE stock is a Underweight, while earlier, Piper Sandler had Downgrade the stock as a Underweight on March 31, 2020. 21 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.60 to suggest that the CPE stock is a “Moderate Sell. 2 of the 21 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 5 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $0.41 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $2.84. The forecasts give the Callon Petroleum Company stock a price target range of $8.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $0.00.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 21.10% in the current quarter to $0.18, up from the $0.16 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.61, up 108.30% from $0.76 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0 and $0.32. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.56 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 66 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 16 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 11,302,287 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 143,685. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 2,405,050 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

WEBSTER STEVEN A, a Director at the company, bought 100,000 shares worth $51610.0 at $0.52 per share on Mar 12. The Vice President & CAO had earlier bought another 100,000 CPE shares valued at $48000.0 on Mar 19. The shares were bought at $0.48 per share. Conaway Gregory F (Vice President & CAO) bought 200,000 shares at $0.48 per share on Mar 11 for a total of $96900.0 while WEBSTER STEVEN A, (Director) bought 300,000 shares on Mar 11 for $143790.0 with each share fetching $0.48.

Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV), on the other hand, is trading around $2.25 with a market cap of $35.39B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $4.31 and spell out a more modest performance – a 47.8% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.15 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Major holders

Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Ambev S.A. having a total of 432 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vontobel Asset Management, Inc. with over 150.06 million shares worth more than $699.27 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vontobel Asset Management, Inc. held 11.70% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Harding Loevner LLC, with the investment firm holding over 143.18 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $667.24 million and represent 11.16% of shares outstanding.