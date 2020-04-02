It makes sense to watch FirstEnergy Corp. (FE) And Western Digital Corporation (WDC)

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE: FE) shares are -20.04% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -3.02% or -$1.21 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -20.04% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 9.46% and -15.37% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 16, 2020, Argus recommended the FE stock is a Buy, while earlier, Morgan Stanley had Upgrade the stock as a Overweight on March 23, 2020. 16 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.90 to suggest that the FE stock is a “Strong Sell. 0 of the 16 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 14 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $38.86 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $50.23. The forecasts give the FirstEnergy Corp. stock a price target range of $59.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $39.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 34.14% or 0.36%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 10.00% in the current quarter to $0.64, down from the $0.67 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $2.5, up 4.70% from $2.58 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.43 and $0.61. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $2.63 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 20 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 19 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 597,395 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 419,672. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 589,295 and 419,672 in purchases and sales respectively.

The Director had earlier bought another 3,000 FE shares valued at $123419.0 on May 30. The shares were bought at $41.14 per share.

Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC), on the other hand, is trading around $38.67 with a market cap of $12.12B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $72.35 and spell out a more modest performance – a 46.55% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $3.18 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 50 times at Western Digital Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 21 times and accounting for 258,170 shares. Insider sales totaled 84,854 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 29 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -8.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 920.71k shares after the latest sales, with 24.20% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.40% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 86.30% with a share float percentage of 298.01M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Western Digital Corporation having a total of 1,000 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 35.41 million shares worth more than $2.25 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 11.85% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 25.73 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.63 billion and represent 8.61% of shares outstanding.