It makes sense to watch J. C. Penney Company Inc. (JCP) And Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI)

J. C. Penney Company Inc. (NYSE: JCP) shares are -70.80% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -9.17% or -$0.03 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -70.80% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -21.20% and -50.52% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On November 16, 2018, Telsey Advisory Group recommended the JCP stock is a Market Perform, while earlier, B. Riley FBR had Reiterated the stock as a Neutral on August 13, 2019. 9 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 3.60 to suggest that the JCP stock is a “Hold. 3 of the 9 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 1 has rated it as “Underweight”. 0 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $0.33. The forecasts give the J. C. Penney Company Inc. stock a price target range of $1.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $0.20. The two limits represent an upside potential of 67.0% or -65.0%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 316.70% in the current quarter to -$0.61, down from the -$0.46 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$1.05, down -7.50% from -$0.8 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.97 and -$0.08. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$0.84 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 27 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 9 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 9,208,131 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 817,780. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 24,094 and 50,267 in purchases and sales respectively.

Wlazlo Michelle, a EVP, Chief Merchant at the company, bought 100,000 shares worth $58930.0 at $0.59 per share on Aug 28. The Director had earlier bought another 230,000 JCP shares valued at $181930.0 on Sep 06. The shares were bought at $0.79 per share. TERUEL JAVIER G (Director) bought 500,000 shares at $0.59 per share on Aug 27 for a total of $293950.0 while Gensch Shawn R, (EVP, Chief Customer Officer) bought 250,000 shares on Aug 27 for $144600.0 with each share fetching $0.58.

Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI), on the other hand, is trading around $7.39 with a market cap of $2.89B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $13.94 and spell out a more modest performance – a 46.99% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $1.54 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 57 times at Hanesbrands Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 24 times and accounting for 1,309,347 shares. Insider sales totaled 488,025 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 33 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -9.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 5.37M shares after the latest sales, with 29.30% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 1.10% of the company shares with a share float percentage of 348.00M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Hanesbrands Inc. having a total of 845 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 43.72 million shares worth more than $649.2 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 12.22% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 25.94 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $385.25 million and represent 7.25% of shares outstanding.