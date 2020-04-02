It makes sense to watch Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. (MMC) And Houston American Energy Corp. (HUSA)

Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. (NYSE: MMC) shares are -26.38% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -5.14% or -$4.44 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +10.34% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -31.58% down YTD and -26.38% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -5.57% and -23.00% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On November 18, 2019, Raymond James recommended the MMC stock is a Outperform, while earlier, Citigroup had Initiated the stock as a Buy on January 21, 2020. 19 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.60 to suggest that the MMC stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 19 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 5 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $82.02 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $115.38. The forecasts give the Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. stock a price target range of $130.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $95.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 36.91% or 13.66%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 0.80% in the current quarter to $1.58, up from the $1.52 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $5.04, up 7.00% from $4.66 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $1.2 and $1.37. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $5.61 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 29 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 25 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 717,662 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 628,298. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 680,465 and 611,555 in purchases and sales respectively.

Gilbert E Scott, a SVP, Chief Information Officer at the company, sold 4,114 shares worth $439749.0 at $106.89 per share on Mar 05. The Vice President and Controller had earlier sold another 1,270 MMC shares valued at $135675.0 on Mar 05. The shares were sold at $106.83 per share. McDonald Scott (President and CEO of OWG) sold 40,297 shares at $106.81 per share on Mar 05 for a total of $4.3 million while Glaser Daniel S, (President and CEO, MMC) sold 248,347 shares on Mar 05 for $26.53 million with each share fetching $106.81.

Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSE:HUSA), on the other hand, is trading around $0.11 with a market cap of $6.36M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Some analysts are even forecasting $0 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Houston American Energy Corp. (HUSA) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

HUSA’s operating margin was negative on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at -77.50%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $1.6 million. This represented a -485.71% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $273000.0.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of Current Qtr., the total assets figure advanced to $7.07 million from $8.2 million over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $725000.0, significantly lower than the $361000.0 reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$1.42 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 0 times at Houston American Energy Corp. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 0 times and accounting for 0 shares. Insider sales totaled 0 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 0 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 0.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 10.48M shares after the latest sales, with 0.00% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 16.07% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 4.30% with a share float percentage of 54.70M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Houston American Energy Corp. having a total of 22 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Citadel Advisors LLC with over 156705.0 shares worth more than $22878.0. As of Dec 30, 2019, Citadel Advisors LLC held 0.24% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Barclays PLC, with the investment firm holding over 151493.0 shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $22117.0 and represent 0.23% of shares outstanding.