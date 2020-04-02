Companies

It makes sense to watch Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA) And The Williams Companies Inc. (WMB)

By Andrew Francis

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE: TEVA) shares are -13.57% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -5.68% or -$0.51 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -13.57% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 8.04% and -24.44% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On November 12, 2019, JP Morgan recommended the TEVA stock is a Neutral, while earlier, Edward Jones had Downgrade the stock as a Sell on February 24, 2020. 23 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.90 to suggest that the TEVA stock is a “Moderate Sell. 2 of the 23 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 1 has rated it as “Underweight”. 5 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $8.47 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $11.67. The forecasts give the Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited stock a price target range of $16.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $7.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 47.06% or -21.0%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 1.60% in the current quarter to $0.58, down from the $0.6 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $2.46, down -0.30% from $2.4 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.52 and $0.65. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $2.63 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 0 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 0 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 0 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 0. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 0 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

Stark David Matthew, a Exec. VP Chief Legal Officer at the company, sold 2,359 shares worth $16899.0 at $7.16 per share on Mar 17. The Chief Accounting Officer had earlier sold another 944 TEVA shares valued at $6762.0 on Mar 17. The shares were sold at $7.16 per share. O’Grady Brendan P. (EVP, North America Commercial) sold 470 shares at $7.16 per share on Mar 17 for a total of $3367.0 while Nazzi Gianfranco, (EVP, International Markets) sold 345 shares on Mar 17 for $2474.0 with each share fetching $7.17.

The Williams Companies Inc. (NYSE:WMB), on the other hand, is trading around $13.33 with a market cap of $16.57B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $31.95 and spell out a more modest performance – a 58.28% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $1.04 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 50 times at The Williams Companies Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 35 times and accounting for 857,311 shares. Insider sales totaled 147,967 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 15 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 20.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.53M shares after the latest sales, with 121.30% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.20% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 91.40% with a share float percentage of 1.21B. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with The Williams Companies Inc. having a total of 1,038 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 133.0 million shares worth more than $3.82 billion. As of Mar 30, 2019, Blackrock Inc. held 10.98% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 97.45 million shares as of Mar 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.8 billion and represent 8.04% of shares outstanding.

