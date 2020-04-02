Juniper Networks Inc. (JNPR) Vs. Denison Mines Corp. (DNN): Which Is Riskier?

Juniper Networks Inc. (NYSE: JNPR) shares are -21.97% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 0.42% or $0.08 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +26.45% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -23.12% down YTD and -21.97% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -1.03% and -11.79% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On October 22, 2019, JP Morgan recommended the JNPR stock is a Neutral, while earlier, RBC Capital Mkts had Resumed the stock as a Sector Perform on November 13, 2019. 22 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 3.00 to suggest that the JNPR stock is a “Hold. 4 of the 22 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 1 has rated it as “Underweight”. 3 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $19.22 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $22.99. The forecasts give the Juniper Networks Inc. stock a price target range of $27.50 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $17.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 30.11% or -13.06%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 1.80% in the current quarter to $0.25, down from the $0.26 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $1.66, down -1.10% from $1.72 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.15 and $0.53. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $1.86 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 40 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 50 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 2,685,951 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 2,582,449. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 2,443,146 and 2,272,829 in purchases and sales respectively.

Martin Brian, a SVP General Counsel at the company, sold 6,440 shares worth $155333.0 at $24.12 per share on Feb 18. The SVP General Counsel had earlier sold another 1,544 JNPR shares valued at $36546.0 on Feb 24. The shares were sold at $23.67 per share. STENSRUD WILLIAM (Director) sold 10,000 shares at $23.50 per share on Feb 07 for a total of $235020.0 while Martin Brian, (SVP General Counsel) sold 13,576 shares on Feb 03 for $313443.0 with each share fetching $23.09.

Denison Mines Corp. (NYSE:DNN), on the other hand, is trading around $0.27 with a market cap of $165.99M and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $1.10 and spell out a more modest performance – a 75.45% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$0.03 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Denison Mines Corp. (DNN) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

DNN’s operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $2.98 million. This represented a 0.67% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $3.0 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined $0.00 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.02 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Dec 2017), the total assets figure advanced to $226.08 million from $224.61 million over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled -$14.17 million, significantly higher than the -$16.16 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$14.87 million.

Major holders

Insiders own 12.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 7.30% with a share float percentage of 535.96M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Denison Mines Corp. having a total of 0 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Beutel, Goodman & Company Ltd with over 23.08 million shares worth more than $9.58 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Beutel, Goodman & Company Ltd held 3.87% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd., with the investment firm holding over 13.67 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $5.67 million and represent 2.29% of shares outstanding.