Lilis Energy Inc. (LLEX) And Norfolk Southern Corporation (NSC) Among Headliners

Lilis Energy Inc. (NYSE: LLEX) shares are -56.03% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -3.53% or $0.0 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -56.03% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -1.30% and -33.40% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 21, 2020, CapitalOne recommended the LLEX stock is a Underweight, while earlier, Stifel had Downgrade the stock as a Hold on January 22, 2020. 2 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 3.50 to suggest that the LLEX stock is a “Hold. 0 of the 2 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 1 has rated it as “Underweight”. 0 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $0.17. The forecasts give the Lilis Energy Inc. stock a price target range of $0.56 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $0.15. The two limits represent an upside potential of 69.64% or -13.33%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -7.70% in the current quarter to -$0.07, down from the -$0.06 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$0.54, down -3.60% from -$0.68 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.08 and -$0.05. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$0.3 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 13 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 4 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 4,628,936 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 310,304. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 4,431,817 and 114,147 in purchases and sales respectively.

Daches Joseph C, a President & CFO at the company, bought 10,000 shares worth $9400.0 at $0.94 per share on May 14. The Executive Chairman & CEO had earlier bought another 50,000 LLEX shares valued at $45950.0 on May 14. The shares were bought at $0.92 per share.

Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC), on the other hand, is trading around $140.01 with a market cap of $37.00B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $200.76 and spell out a more modest performance – a 30.26% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $10.57 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 82 times at Norfolk Southern Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 38 times and accounting for 134,641 shares. Insider sales totaled 96,787 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 44 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -6.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 268.16k shares after the latest sales, with 112.40% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 77.80% with a share float percentage of 257.56M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Norfolk Southern Corporation having a total of 1,708 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 19.73 million shares worth more than $3.83 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 7.11% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 16.35 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $3.17 billion and represent 5.89% of shares outstanding.