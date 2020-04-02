Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE: LNC) dip is a big Buy opportunity

Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE: LNC) is -59.58% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $16.11 and a high of $67.52 in the current 52-week trading range. The LNC stock was last observed hovering at around $26.32 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.47%.

Currently trading at $23.85, the stock is -13.48% and -46.66% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.44 million and changing -9.38% at the moment leaves the stock -57.29% off its SMA200. LNC registered -60.98% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -58.69%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $39.46 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $53.84.

The stock witnessed a -46.10% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -59.58%, and is -4.94% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.10% over the week and 15.10% over the month.

Lincoln National Corporation (LNC) has around 11357 employees, a market worth around $4.88B and $17.28B in sales. and $17.28B in sales Current P/E ratio is 5.56 and Fwd P/E is 2.25. Profit margin for the company is 5.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 48.04% and -64.68% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.90%).

Lincoln National Corporation (LNC) Analyst Forecasts

Lincoln National Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/29/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $2.27 with sales reaching $4.63B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -41.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 3.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 9.00% in year-over-year returns.

Lincoln National Corporation (LNC) Top Institutional Holders

898 institutions hold shares in Lincoln National Corporation (LNC), with 1.35M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.69% while institutional investors hold 85.76% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 204.69M, and float is at 194.02M with Short Float at 2.58%. Institutions hold 85.17% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 22.56 million shares valued at $1.33 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 11.55% of the LNC Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 15.33 million shares valued at $904.56 million to account for 7.85% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 9.45 million shares representing 4.84% and valued at over $557.64 million, while FMR, LLC holds 2.86% of the shares totaling 5.59 million with a market value of $329.65 million.

Lincoln National Corporation (LNC) Insider Activity

A total of 45 insider transactions have happened at Lincoln National Corporation (LNC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 21 and purchases happening 24 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Buckingham Lisa, the company’s EVP, Ch Pple Place Brand Off. SEC filings show that Buckingham Lisa bought 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 13 at a price of $26.82 per share for a total of $53640.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 76333.0 shares.

Lincoln National Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 12 that Solon Kenneth S. (EVP & Chief Information Ofc.) bought a total of 4,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 12 and was made at $24.33 per share for $97320.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 46031.0 shares of the LNC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 10, GLASS DENNIS R (President & CEO) acquired 400 shares at an average price of $34.15 for $13660.0. The insider now directly holds 897,182 shares of Lincoln National Corporation (LNC).

Lincoln National Corporation (LNC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Aegon N.V. (AEG) that is trading -52.42% down over the past 12 months. Voya Financial Inc. (VOYA) is -25.52% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 8.78% from the last report on Feb 13, 2020 to stand at a total of 4.57 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.63.