Mallinckrodt plc (MNK) Vs. Office Depot Inc. (ODP): Updated Outlook

Mallinckrodt plc (NYSE: MNK) shares are -44.70% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -2.53% or -$0.05 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -44.70% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -9.39% and -38.34% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On September 05, 2019, BMO Capital Markets recommended the MNK stock is a Market Perform, while earlier, BofA/Merrill had Reiterated the stock as a Underperform on September 05, 2019. 12 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 3.20 to suggest that the MNK stock is a “Hold. 1 of the 12 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 1 has rated it as “Underweight”. 0 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $1.93 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $3.23. The forecasts give the Mallinckrodt plc stock a price target range of $5.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $1.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 61.4% or -93.0%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 16.50% in the current quarter to $1.57, down from the $1.94 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $6.43, down -9.60% from $8.88 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $1.25 and $2.21. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $4.38 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 14 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 34 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 223,382 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 128,140. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 0 and 9,859 in purchases and sales respectively.

Trudeau Mark, a President and CEO at the company, bought 2,000 shares worth $18528.0 at $9.26 per share on May 30. The EVP & CFO had earlier bought another 5,400 MNK shares valued at $48383.0 on Jun 07. The shares were bought at $8.96 per share.

Office Depot Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP), on the other hand, is trading around $1.58 with a market cap of $1.01B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $1.70 and spell out a more modest performance – a 7.06% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.38 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 37 times at Office Depot Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 13 times and accounting for 3,507,543 shares. Insider sales totaled 860,725 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 24 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -11.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 12.45M shares after the latest sales, with 39.20% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 1.80% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 93.10% with a share float percentage of 515.65M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Office Depot Inc. having a total of 303 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 85.38 million shares worth more than $233.94 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Blackrock Inc. held 16.18% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 58.18 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $159.42 million and represent 11.03% of shares outstanding.