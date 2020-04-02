MicroVision Inc. (MVIS) is attracting new Institutional Money

MicroVision Inc. (NASDAQ: MVIS) is -72.40% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.15 and a high of $1.22 in the current 52-week trading range. The MVIS stock was last observed hovering at around $0.17 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.03% off its average median price target of $1.88 for the next 12 months. It is also 94.29% off the consensus price target high of $3.50 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 20.0% higher than the price target low of $0.25 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.20, the stock is -3.66% and -54.46% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 50.48 million and changing 15.19% at the moment leaves the stock -69.13% off its SMA200. MVIS registered -80.09% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -66.88%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.3453 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.6163.

The stock witnessed a -46.73% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -72.40%, and is 7.41% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 54.35% over the week and 26.52% over the month.

MicroVision Inc. (MVIS) has around 30 employees, a market worth around $26.85M and $8.90M in sales. and $8.90M in sales Distance from 52-week low is 29.87% and -83.71% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (661.80%).

MicroVision Inc. (MVIS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for MicroVision Inc. (MVIS) is a “Hold”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

MicroVision Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/23/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.03 with sales reaching $3.27M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 24.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 83.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 76.80% in year-over-year returns.

MicroVision Inc. (MVIS) Top Institutional Holders

65 institutions hold shares in MicroVision Inc. (MVIS), with 2.06M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.61% while institutional investors hold 18.80% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 135.14M, and float is at 108.20M with Short Float at 7.48%. Institutions hold 18.50% of the Float.

MicroVision Inc. (MVIS) Insider Activity

A total of 14 insider transactions have happened at MicroVision Inc. (MVIS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by TURNER BRIAN V, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that TURNER BRIAN V bought 15,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 18 at a price of $0.83 per share for a total of $12444.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 213877.0 shares.

MicroVision Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 14 that TURNER BRIAN V (Director) bought a total of 35,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 14 and was made at $0.88 per share for $30741.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 198877.0 shares of the MVIS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 11, Mulligan Perry (CEO) acquired 33,000 shares at an average price of $0.75 for $24710.0. The insider now directly holds 755,207 shares of MicroVision Inc. (MVIS).

MicroVision Inc. (MVIS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include eMagin Corporation (EMAN) that is trading -73.11% down over the past 12 months. Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) is -12.14% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -7.42% from the last report on Feb 13, 2020 to stand at a total of 8.69 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.81.