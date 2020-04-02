Mid-Con Energy Partners LP (MCEP) Vs. Aptiv PLC (APTV): Which Is Riskier?

Mid-Con Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ: MCEP) shares are -41.26% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -9.45% or -$0.02 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -41.26% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 5.16% and -22.43% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On October 23, 2015, Ladenburg Thalmann recommended the MCEP stock is a Neutral, while earlier, Wells Fargo had Downgrade the stock as a Underperform on February 18, 2016. 1 of the 1 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 0 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $0.16. The forecasts give the Mid-Con Energy Partners LP stock a price target range of $1.07 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $1.07. The two limits represent an upside potential of 85.05% or 85.05%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -2,800.00% in the current quarter to $0.08, up from the -$0.16 reported in the same quarter a year ago. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.07 and $0.07. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.3 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 0 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 0 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 0 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 0. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 0 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV), on the other hand, is trading around $45.92 with a market cap of $12.63B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $88.35 and spell out a more modest performance – a 48.02% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $3.93 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 38 times at Aptiv PLC over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 28 times and accounting for 367,510 shares. Insider sales totaled 171,265 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 10 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 18.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.15M shares after the latest sales, with 45.30% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.40% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 98.20% with a share float percentage of 253.92M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Aptiv PLC having a total of 943 institutions that hold shares in the company.