New Big Money Means KB Home (KBH) Investors Could Reap Benefit

KB Home (NYSE: KBH) is -51.79% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.82 and a high of $40.51 in the current 52-week trading range. The KBH stock was last observed hovering at around $18.10 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.58% off its average median price target of $26.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 59.71% off the consensus price target high of $41.00 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are 21.33% higher than the price target low of $21.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $16.52, the stock is -21.05% and -46.82% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.94 million and changing -8.73% at the moment leaves the stock -47.04% off its SMA200. KBH registered -31.59% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -51.10%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $28.06 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $33.19.

The stock witnessed a -52.35% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -51.79%, and is -15.15% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.16% over the week and 15.44% over the month.

KB Home (KBH) has around 2140 employees, a market worth around $1.58B and $4.55B in sales. and $4.55B in sales Current P/E ratio is 5.75 and Fwd P/E is 4.70. Profit margin for the company is 3.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 68.23% and -59.22% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.20%).

KB Home (KBH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for KB Home (KBH) is a “Overweight”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

KB Home is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/25/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.6 with sales reaching $1.16B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 1.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 4.80% year-over-year.

KB Home (KBH) Top Institutional Holders

380 institutions hold shares in KB Home (KBH), with 9.84M shares held by insiders accounting for 10.96% while institutional investors hold 103.71% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 95.77M, and float is at 80.72M with Short Float at 4.28%. Institutions hold 92.35% of the Float.

KB Home (KBH) Insider Activity

A total of 48 insider transactions have happened at KB Home (KBH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 28 and purchases happening 20 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Woram Brian J, the company’s EVP and General Counsel. SEC filings show that Woram Brian J sold 15,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 14 at a price of $39.62 per share for a total of $594300.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 124004.0 shares.

KB Home disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 11 that HOLLINGER WILLIAM R (SVP & Chief Accounting Officer) sold a total of 125,844 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 11 and was made at $39.17 per share for $4.93 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 158332.0 shares of the KBH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 28, MEZGER JEFFREY T (President and CEO) disposed off 224,951 shares at an average price of $39.01 for $8.78 million. The insider now directly holds 873,275 shares of KB Home (KBH).

KB Home (KBH): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include M/I Homes Inc. (MHO) that is trading -47.33% down over the past 12 months. D.R. Horton Inc. (DHI) is -21.63% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 4.64% from the last report on Feb 13, 2020 to stand at a total of 3.29 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.58.