New Big Money Means Nordstrom Inc. (JWN) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Nordstrom Inc. (NYSE: JWN) is -67.53% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $14.06 and a high of $46.20 in the current 52-week trading range. The JWN stock was last observed hovering at around $15.34 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.05% off its average median price target of $29.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 72.31% off the consensus price target high of $48.00 offered by 23 analysts, but current levels are 11.4% higher than the price target low of $15.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $13.29, the stock is -37.16% and -57.76% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7.24 million and changing -13.36% at the moment leaves the stock -60.41% off its SMA200. JWN registered -69.75% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -60.30%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $28.36 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $35.00.

The stock witnessed a -60.26% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -67.53%, and is -27.22% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.90% over the week and 14.20% over the month.

Nordstrom Inc. (JWN) has around 68000 employees, a market worth around $2.33B and $15.52B in sales. and $15.52B in sales Current P/E ratio is 4.18 and Fwd P/E is 4.36. Profit margin for the company is 3.20%. Distance from 52-week low is -5.48% and -71.23% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (16.40%).

Nordstrom Inc. (JWN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Nordstrom Inc. (JWN) is a “Hold”. 23 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 15 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Nordstrom Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/14/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.31 with sales reaching $3.15B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -3.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -3.50% year-over-year.

Nordstrom Inc. (JWN) Top Institutional Holders

758 institutions hold shares in Nordstrom Inc. (JWN), with 51.14M shares held by insiders accounting for 32.71% while institutional investors hold 98.13% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 175.10M, and float is at 105.21M with Short Float at 33.97%. Institutions hold 66.03% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 12.03 million shares valued at $492.36 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.69% of the JWN Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 8.24 million shares valued at $337.13 million to account for 5.27% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation which holds 6.9 million shares representing 4.41% and valued at over $282.35 million, while State Street Corporation holds 4.21% of the shares totaling 6.58 million with a market value of $269.34 million.

Nordstrom Inc. (JWN) Insider Activity

A total of 44 insider transactions have happened at Nordstrom Inc. (JWN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 26 and purchases happening 18 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by NORDSTROM ERIK B, the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that NORDSTROM ERIK B sold 16,486 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 11 at a price of $24.42 per share for a total of $402506.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2.62 million shares.

Nordstrom Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 11 that NORDSTROM PETER E (Pres. & Chief Brand Officer) sold a total of 18,030 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 11 and was made at $24.42 per share for $440202.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2.5 million shares of the JWN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 08, BRAMMAN ANNE L (Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 3,333 shares at an average price of $42.25 for $140819.0. The insider now directly holds 91,100 shares of Nordstrom Inc. (JWN).

Nordstrom Inc. (JWN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Dillard’s Inc. (DDS) that is trading -61.18% down over the past 12 months. Ross Stores Inc. (ROST) is -13.51% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 11.14% from the last report on Feb 13, 2020 to stand at a total of 31.76 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 7.35.