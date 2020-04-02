New Big Money Means Outfront Media Inc. (OUT) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE: OUT) is -53.77% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.07 and a high of $31.20 in the current 52-week trading range. The OUT stock was last observed hovering at around $13.48 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.08% off its average median price target of $26.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 66.49% off the consensus price target high of $37.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are 4.62% higher than the price target low of $13.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $12.40, the stock is -19.64% and -48.57% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.39 million and changing -8.01% at the moment leaves the stock -52.37% off its SMA200. OUT registered -48.03% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -55.33%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $21.43 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $25.66.

The stock witnessed a -53.58% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -53.77%, and is -3.88% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 15.31% over the week and 18.17% over the month.

Outfront Media Inc. (OUT) has around 2456 employees, a market worth around $1.90B and $1.78B in sales. and $1.78B in sales Current P/E ratio is 12.90 and Fwd P/E is 8.14. Profit margin for the company is 7.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 75.39% and -60.26% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.70%).

Outfront Media Inc. (OUT) Analyst Forecasts

Outfront Media Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/29/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.06 with sales reaching $386.61M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 24.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 0.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 4.00% in year-over-year returns.

Outfront Media Inc. (OUT) Top Institutional Holders

390 institutions hold shares in Outfront Media Inc. (OUT), with 876.5k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.61% while institutional investors hold 97.49% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 153.52M, and float is at 143.28M with Short Float at 4.30%. Institutions hold 96.90% of the Float.

Outfront Media Inc. (OUT) Insider Activity

A total of 72 insider transactions have happened at Outfront Media Inc. (OUT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 26 and purchases happening 46 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Sauer Richard H., the company’s EVP, General Counsel. SEC filings show that Sauer Richard H. sold 15,100 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 28 at a price of $26.58 per share for a total of $401297.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 61734.0 shares.

Outfront Media Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 22 that Male Jeremy J. (Chairman & CEO) sold a total of 60,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 22 and was made at $30.09 per share for $1.81 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 332703.0 shares of the OUT stock.

Outfront Media Inc. (OUT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Realty Income Corporation (O) that is trading -35.95% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 64.34% from the last report on Feb 13, 2020 to stand at a total of 2.2 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.76.