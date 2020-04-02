New Gold Inc. (NGD) Vs. AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. (MITT): Those Ticking Clocks

New Gold Inc. (NYSE: NGD) shares are -38.77% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 5.52% or $0.03 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +38.12% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -49.64% down YTD and -38.77% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -14.80% and -38.30% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 14, 2020, CIBC recommended the NGD stock is a Sector Underperform, while earlier, CIBC had Upgrade the stock as a Neutral on March 18, 2020. 12 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.70 to suggest that the NGD stock is a “Moderate Sell. 1 of the 12 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 1 has rated it as “Underweight”. 2 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $0.54 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $4.01. The forecasts give the New Gold Inc. stock a price target range of $1.25 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $0.40. The two limits represent an upside potential of 56.8% or -35.0%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease 0.00% in the current quarter to $0.01, up from the $0 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.06, up 6.90% from $0.05 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.03 and $0.06. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.11 for the next year.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. (NYSE:MITT), on the other hand, is trading around $2.30 with a market cap of $79.14M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $16.00 and spell out a more modest performance – a 85.63% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $1.83 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. (MITT) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

MITT’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 52.20%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $19.36 million. This represented a 60.12% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $48.53 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.69 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$1.75 as given in the last earnings report.

The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $65.24 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 7 times at AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 7 times and accounting for 66,465 shares. Insider sales totaled 0 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 0 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 7.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 582.93k shares after the latest sales, with 14.30% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 1.60% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 64.00% with a share float percentage of 32.17M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. having a total of 167 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 3.32 million shares worth more than $51.19 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Blackrock Inc. held 10.14% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 3.11 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $47.88 million and represent 9.48% of shares outstanding.