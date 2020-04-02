Newpark Resources Inc. (NYSE: NR) dip is a big Buy opportunity

Newpark Resources Inc. (NYSE: NR) is -89.31% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.80 and a high of $9.57 in the current 52-week trading range. The NR stock was last observed hovering at around $0.90 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.23% off its average median price target of $3.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 77.67% off the consensus price target high of $3.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 66.5% higher than the price target low of $2.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.67, the stock is -54.12% and -79.43% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.72 million and changing -25.31% at the moment leaves the stock -88.56% off its SMA200. NR registered -92.83% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -90.99%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.4794 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.3639.

The stock witnessed a -80.00% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -89.31%, and is -30.98% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 19.22% over the week and 22.42% over the month.

Newpark Resources Inc. (NR) has around 2200 employees, a market worth around $66.62M and $820.10M in sales. and $820.10M in sales Fwd P/E is 5.36. Profit margin for the company is -1.60%. Distance from 52-week low is -16.25% and -93.00% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.10%).

Newpark Resources Inc. (NR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Newpark Resources Inc. (NR) is a “Overweight”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Newpark Resources Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/23/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.04 with sales reaching $175.05M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -143.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -8.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -17.20% in year-over-year returns.

Newpark Resources Inc. (NR) Top Institutional Holders

238 institutions hold shares in Newpark Resources Inc. (NR), with 2.93M shares held by insiders accounting for 3.26% while institutional investors hold 102.28% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 99.44M, and float is at 86.97M with Short Float at 2.90%. Institutions hold 98.95% of the Float.

Newpark Resources Inc. (NR) Insider Activity

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at Newpark Resources Inc. (NR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by WHITE DOUGLAS L, the company’s Controller, CAO, PAO. SEC filings show that WHITE DOUGLAS L sold 6,145 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 27 at a price of $6.07 per share for a total of $37274.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47580.0 shares.

Newpark Resources Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 19 that Howes Paul L (President and CEO) bought a total of 15,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 19 and was made at $5.84 per share for $87540.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 855354.0 shares of the NR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 05, Howes Paul L (President and CEO) disposed off 106,487 shares at an average price of $9.50 for $1.01 million. The insider now directly holds 621,820 shares of Newpark Resources Inc. (NR).

Newpark Resources Inc. (NR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Flotek Industries Inc. (FTK) that is trading -75.90% down over the past 12 months. Schlumberger Limited (SLB) is -71.70% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 0.4% from the last report on Feb 13, 2020 to stand at a total of 2.51 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.7.