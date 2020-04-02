NIO Limited (NIO) And KeyCorp (KEY) Saying Scary Stuff?

NIO Limited (NYSE: NIO) shares are -34.08% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -4.68% or -$0.13 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -34.08% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -3.99% and -34.73% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 25, 2020, Bernstein recommended the NIO stock is a Mkt Perform, while earlier, Citigroup had Downgrade the stock as a Neutral on March 02, 2020. 14 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 3.10 to suggest that the NIO stock is a “Hold. 3 of the 14 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 1 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $2.65 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $21.96. The forecasts give the NIO Limited stock a price target range of $89.46 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $6.29. The two limits represent an upside potential of 97.04% or 57.87%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -48.40% in the current quarter to -$1.85, down from the -$0.35 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$7.01, up 47.10% from -$10.63 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$2.04 and -$1.32. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$5.84 for the next year.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY), on the other hand, is trading around $9.45 with a market cap of $9.38B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $18.64 and spell out a more modest performance – a 49.3% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $1.78 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 79 times at KeyCorp over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 36 times and accounting for 1,702,227 shares. Insider sales totaled 1,378,644 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 43 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -7.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 4.51M shares after the latest sales, with 19.30% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.40% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 83.60% with a share float percentage of 965.18M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with KeyCorp having a total of 1,081 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 113.75 million shares worth more than $2.3 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 11.73% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 81.07 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.64 billion and represent 8.36% of shares outstanding.