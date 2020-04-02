Northern Oil and Gas Inc. (NOG) up -77.95% since start of the year

Northern Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE: NOG) is -74.37% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.50 and a high of $2.94 in the current 52-week trading range. The NOG stock was last observed hovering at around $0.66 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.06%.

Currently trading at $0.60, the stock is -30.25% and -54.09% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.47 million and changing -9.55% at the moment leaves the stock -66.21% off its SMA200. NOG registered -77.95% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -67.75%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.1440 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.7504.

The stock witnessed a -57.76% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -74.37%, and is -22.75% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 18.91% over the week and 23.37% over the month.

Northern Oil and Gas Inc. (NOG) has around 24 employees, a market worth around $262.25M and $472.40M in sales. and $472.40M in sales Fwd P/E is 2.39. Profit margin for the company is -16.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 19.96% and -79.60% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.20%).

Northern Oil and Gas Inc. (NOG) Analyst Forecasts

Northern Oil and Gas Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.05 with sales reaching $162.21M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -132.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 42.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 12.40% in year-over-year returns.

Northern Oil and Gas Inc. (NOG) Top Institutional Holders

215 institutions hold shares in Northern Oil and Gas Inc. (NOG), with 124.64M shares held by insiders accounting for 30.73% while institutional investors hold 85.89% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 437.23M, and float is at 258.69M with Short Float at 17.26%. Institutions hold 59.49% of the Float.

Northern Oil and Gas Inc. (NOG) Insider Activity

A total of 46 insider transactions have happened at Northern Oil and Gas Inc. (NOG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 23 and purchases happening 23 times.

Northern Oil and Gas Inc. (NOG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Earthstone Energy Inc. (ESTE) that is trading -77.81% down over the past 12 months. Whiting Petroleum Corporation (WLL) is -98.63% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 25.94% from the last report on Feb 13, 2020 to stand at a total of 33.07 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 5.5.