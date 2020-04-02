Orchid Island Capital Inc. (ORC) And Wabtec Corporation (WAB) Among Headliners

Orchid Island Capital Inc. (NYSE: ORC) shares are -55.90% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -12.54% or -$0.37 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -55.90% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -6.52% and -57.00% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On July 13, 2015, Maxim Group recommended the ORC stock is a Buy, while earlier, Maxim Group had Downgrade the stock as a Hold on February 17, 2017. 2 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.50 to suggest that the ORC stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 2 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 1 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $2.58 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $7.00. The forecasts give the Orchid Island Capital Inc. stock a price target range of $7.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $7.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 63.14% or 63.14%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 52.60% in the current quarter to $0.23, up from the $0.22 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.91, up 20.20% from $0.43 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.2 and $0.25. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.95 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 30 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 2 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 72,794 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 785. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 53,392 and 565 in purchases and sales respectively.

Cauley Robert E, a CEO at the company, bought 25,000 shares worth $96178.0 at $3.85 per share on Mar 13. The CFO, CIO and Secretary had earlier bought another 25,000 ORC shares valued at $95027.0 on Mar 16. The shares were bought at $3.80 per share.

Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB), on the other hand, is trading around $46.12 with a market cap of $9.39B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $82.20 and spell out a more modest performance – a 43.89% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $4.54 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 46 times at Wabtec Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 23 times and accounting for 119,639 shares. Insider sales totaled 159,783 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 23 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 0.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 10.95M shares after the latest sales, with 2.20% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.70% of the company shares with a share float percentage of 180.76M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Wabtec Corporation having a total of 1,060 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 19.74 million shares worth more than $1.54 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 10.30% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc, with the investment firm holding over 14.6 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.14 billion and represent 7.61% of shares outstanding.