PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (PAGS) And Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (PACB) Among Headliners

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE: PAGS) shares are -45.84% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -4.29% or -$0.83 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -45.84% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -7.45% and -43.13% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On November 11, 2019, HSBC Securities recommended the PAGS stock is a Buy, while earlier, JP Morgan had Downgrade the stock as a Neutral on November 26, 2019.

The stock currently trades at $18.50 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $204.38. The forecasts give the PagSeguro Digital Ltd. stock a price target range of $246.04 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $80.90. The two limits represent an upside potential of 92.48% or 77.13%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -4.60% in the current quarter to $1.22, up from the $0.27 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $5.35, up 25.90% from $4.46 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $1.21 and $1.48. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $6.76 for the next year.

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB), on the other hand, is trading around $2.91 with a market cap of $485.04M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $6.00 and spell out a more modest performance – a 51.5% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$0.6 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 8 times at Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 5 times and accounting for 395,000 shares. Insider sales totaled 20,368 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 3 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 2.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 6.53M shares after the latest sales, with -5.70% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 2.50% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 85.20% with a share float percentage of 146.61M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. having a total of 206 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 12.03 million shares worth more than $61.85 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Blackrock Inc. held 7.86% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 7.88 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $40.49 million and represent 5.14% of shares outstanding.