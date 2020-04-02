Positives for CBL & Associates Properties Inc. (CBL) as stock loss in recent trading

CBL & Associates Properties Inc. (NYSE: CBL) is -82.86% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.20 and a high of $1.78 in the current 52-week trading range. The CBL stock was last observed hovering at around $0.20 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.02% off its average median price target of $1.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 85.6% off the consensus price target high of $1.25 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 48.57% higher than the price target low of $0.35 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.18, the stock is -52.12% and -69.84% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.96 million and changing -10.04% at the moment leaves the stock -82.29% off its SMA200. CBL registered -88.08% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -84.35%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.4703 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.0198.

The stock witnessed a -68.83% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -82.86%, and is -38.40% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 23.95% over the week and 24.73% over the month.

CBL & Associates Properties Inc. (CBL) has around 493 employees, a market worth around $37.70M and $768.70M in sales. and $768.70M in sales Profit margin for the company is -20.00%. Distance from 52-week low is -10.04% and -89.89% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-0.40%).

CBL & Associates Properties Inc. (CBL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for CBL & Associates Properties Inc. (CBL) is a “Underweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.80, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 4 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

CBL & Associates Properties Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.09 with sales reaching $173.77M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -23.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -9.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -9.00% in year-over-year returns.

CBL & Associates Properties Inc. (CBL) Top Institutional Holders

234 institutions hold shares in CBL & Associates Properties Inc. (CBL), with 34M shares held by insiders accounting for 19.36% while institutional investors hold 88.90% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 209.47M, and float is at 141.64M with Short Float at 32.35%. Institutions hold 71.69% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 26.54 million shares valued at $27.87 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.11% of the CBL Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Luxor Capital Group, LP with 9.33 million shares valued at $9.8 million to account for 5.31% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 8.6 million shares representing 4.90% and valued at over $9.04 million, while Contrarius Investment Management Limited holds 4.82% of the shares totaling 8.46 million with a market value of $8.88 million.

CBL & Associates Properties Inc. (CBL) Insider Activity

A total of 35 insider transactions have happened at CBL & Associates Properties Inc. (CBL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 26 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by ASHNER MICHAEL L, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that ASHNER MICHAEL L bought 1,116,909 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 19 at a price of $0.34 per share for a total of $379749.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 15.25 million shares.

CBL & Associates Properties Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 26 that ASHNER MICHAEL L (Director) bought a total of 900,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 26 and was made at $0.51 per share for $459000.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 14.13 million shares of the CBL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 25, ASHNER MICHAEL L (Director) acquired 900,000 shares at an average price of $0.52 for $468000.0. The insider now directly holds 13,233,091 shares of CBL & Associates Properties Inc. (CBL).

CBL & Associates Properties Inc. (CBL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include CatchMark Timber Trust Inc. (CTT) that is trading -33.53% down over the past 12 months. CyrusOne Inc. (CONE) is 12.95% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 2.77% from the last report on Feb 13, 2020 to stand at a total of 44.55 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 19.98.