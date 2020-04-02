Positives for Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS) as stock gains in recent trading

Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ: PAAS) is -38.46% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.26 and a high of $26.20 in the current 52-week trading range. The PAAS stock was last observed hovering at around $14.33 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.25% off its average median price target of $23.35 for the next 12 months. It is also 54.44% off the consensus price target high of $32.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are -4.14% lower than the price target low of $14.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $14.58, the stock is -12.61% and -28.29% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.64 million and changing 1.74% at the moment leaves the stock -19.77% off its SMA200. PAAS registered 12.67% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of -6.96%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $19.44 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $19.40.

The stock witnessed a -33.79% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -38.46%, and is -13.11% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.27% over the week and 16.56% over the month.

Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS) has around 6800 employees, a market worth around $3.31B and $1.35B in sales. and $1.35B in sales Current P/E ratio is 27.30 and Fwd P/E is 10.76. Profit margin for the company is 9.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 42.11% and -44.35% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.00%).

Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS) is a “Overweight”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Pan American Silver Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/06/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.15 with sales reaching $394.99M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 718.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 21.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 64.70% in year-over-year returns.

Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS) Top Institutional Holders

392 institutions hold shares in Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS), with 3.74M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.78% while institutional investors hold 66.09% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 226.94M, and float is at 206.18M with Short Float at 4.11%. Institutions hold 64.92% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Van Eck Associates Corporation with over 25.74 million shares valued at $609.86 million. The investor’s holdings represent 12.26% of the PAAS Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 6.34 million shares valued at $150.3 million to account for 3.02% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 5.97 million shares representing 2.84% and valued at over $141.41 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 2.72% of the shares totaling 5.71 million with a market value of $135.23 million.

Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Alexco Resource Corp. (AXU) that is trading 6.78% up over the past 12 months. Coeur Mining Inc. (CDE) is -32.65% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -19.22% from the last report on Feb 13, 2020 to stand at a total of 10.11 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.5.