ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE: PUMP) stock Plunged by -10.80 yesterday

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE: PUMP) is -80.18% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.36 and a high of $25.38 in the current 52-week trading range. The PUMP stock was last observed hovering at around $2.50 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.27% off its average median price target of $6.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 87.61% off the consensus price target high of $18.00 offered by 21 analysts, but current levels are -27.43% lower than the price target low of $1.75 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.23, the stock is -35.27% and -69.30% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.21 million and changing -10.80% at the moment leaves the stock -79.25% off its SMA200. PUMP registered -90.00% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -73.89%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $6.0843 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $8.5897.

The stock witnessed a -73.20% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -80.18%, and is -2.19% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 19.91% over the week and 26.29% over the month.

ProPetro Holding Corp. (PUMP) has around 1579 employees, a market worth around $245.50M and $2.04B in sales. and $2.04B in sales Current P/E ratio is 1.15 and Fwd P/E is 2.56. Profit margin for the company is 10.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 63.97% and -91.21% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (20.90%).

ProPetro Holding Corp. (PUMP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for ProPetro Holding Corp. (PUMP) is a “Overweight”. 21 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 12 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

ProPetro Holding Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/12/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.3 with sales reaching $420.06M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 15.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -24.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -23.10% in year-over-year returns.

ProPetro Holding Corp. (PUMP) Top Institutional Holders

296 institutions hold shares in ProPetro Holding Corp. (PUMP), with 16.75M shares held by insiders accounting for 16.65% while institutional investors hold 110.38% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 110.09M, and float is at 83.50M with Short Float at 6.90%. Institutions hold 92.00% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 13.11 million shares valued at $147.44 million. The investor’s holdings represent 13.05% of the PUMP Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 8.87 million shares valued at $99.84 million to account for 8.84% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Deep Basin Capital LP which holds 4.1 million shares representing 4.08% and valued at over $46.12 million, while Encompass Capital Advisors, LLC holds 4.00% of the shares totaling 4.02 million with a market value of $45.24 million.

ProPetro Holding Corp. (PUMP) Insider Activity

A total of 14 insider transactions have happened at ProPetro Holding Corp. (PUMP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 7 times.

ProPetro Holding Corp. (PUMP): Who are the competitors?

ProPetro Holding Corp. (PUMP) is -90.00% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -13.54% from the last report on Feb 13, 2020 to stand at a total of 6.54 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.76.